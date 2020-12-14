McFarland (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Buffalo, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The absence will mark McFarland's fourth of the season, as the Steelers will ride James Conner in his first action since two games missed due to residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Any reps that don't go to Conner will trickle down to Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels.
