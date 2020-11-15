McFarland (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick missed the final two practices of the week before receiving the questionable tag, and he won't be available for Sunday's contest. McFarland has five touches for 13 yards this season, and James Conner should continue to handle the bulk of the backfield work for Pittsburgh.
