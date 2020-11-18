McFarland (illness) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
McFarland came down with a non-COVID-19 illness prior to last week's win over Cincinnati and ended up sitting out, but he has evidently recovered and is on track to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday. The rookie sits third on Pittsburgh's backfield depth chart behind James Conner and Benny Snell.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Questionable with illness•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Garners five touches in Dallas•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sees minimal usage again•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Records one carry in Week 7•