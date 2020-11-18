McFarland (illness) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
McFarland came down with a non-COVID-19-related illness prior to last week's win over Cincinnati and ended up sitting out, but he has evidently recovered from the ailment. The rookie will be in the mix for change-of-pace work behind top back James Conner in Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
