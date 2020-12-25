McFarland is questionable for Sunday's game versus Indianapolis due to an illness, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old was added to the injury report Friday as a non-participant due to the illness, putting his status for Week 16 in question. McFarland is unlikely to have a significant role even if available since James Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels are all healthy.

