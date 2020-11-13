McFarland (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

McFarland has now missed back-to-back practices while dealing with an ailment, making his status for Week 10 murky. The rookie fourth-round pick has generally handled five to 10 offensive snaps per game since Pittsburgh's Week 4 bye, so he isn't on the fantasy radar in most formats regardless.