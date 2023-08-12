McFarland rushed three times for 18 yards and a touchdown while securing his lone target for five yards during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

McFarland remained with the Steelers during the offseason by signing a reserve/futures contract with the team, and he's impressed during training camp this year. He accounted for Pittsburgh's lone rushing touchdown during Friday's preseason opener, but he'll likely struggle to find much work behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren once the regular season rolls around.