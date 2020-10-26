McFarland recorded one carry for six yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

McFarland was on the field for just five of the team's 79 offensive snaps Sunday, as he was outpaced by Jaylen Samuels (nine snaps) and Benny Snell (six snaps). While he was relatively effective by recording six yards on his single carry, the 2020 fourth-round pick has played just 20 snaps over the last three weeks while recording seven carries for 14 yards.