McFarland reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
McFarland was elevated for the first time this season with rookie Jaylen Warren (hamstring) ruled out ahead of Monday's win against the Colts. As a result, the third-year running back played 21 offensive snaps behind Benny Snell (28) and ahead of Najee Harris (20), who was forced out early with an abdomen injury. As a result, McFarland wound up recording six carries for 30 rushing yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 11 more yards in his 2022 debut. With the statuses of Harris and Warren now up in the air, McFarland could once again play a prominent role if these two are sidelined versus Atlanta on Sunday.
