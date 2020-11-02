McFarland recorded one carry for one yard in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.
The Steelers relied heavily on the passing game Sunday, but McFarland had a carry on his only offensive play. The 2020 fourth-rounder has recorded just 21 yards from scrimmage on nine touches over the past four weeks.
