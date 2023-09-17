McFarland (knee) has been ruled out for Monday night's contest versus Cleveland, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
McFarland has been unavailable for practice this week with a knee injury and he will now be forced to miss Monday's game. He'll now set his sights on returning for Week 3 against Las Vegas.
