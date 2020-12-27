McFarland (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

McFarland was added to the injury report Friday as a non-participant due to the illness, and he won't be available for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis. The 21-year-old was unlikely to see significant playing time even if available since James Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels are healthy.