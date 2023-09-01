Coach Mike Tomlin recently told reporters that McFarland has "a distinguishing trait" and "won more in space than others" during training camp.

McFarland looked to be the No. 3 running back throughout preseason and ended up landing that job on the initial 53-man roster. His 4.44 speed may have stood out amongst a position group that otherwise lacked breakaway speed, but McFarland nonetheless figures to start the year with minimal involvement in the offense behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.