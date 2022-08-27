McFarland is still competing for a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of the Steelers' preseason finale against the Lions on Sunday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

While Najee Harris is established as Pittsburgh's clear lead running back heading into 2022, McFarland has been competing with Benny Snell and Jaylen Warren for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp and the preseason. McFarland made a strong impact in the Steelers' preseason opener, rushing seven times for 56 yards. However, he was held in check last weekend against the Jaguars, rushing twice for one yard while securing his lone target for seven yards. McFarland also has talent as a kick returner, which could give him an edge during the final competition for a roster spot.