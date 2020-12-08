McFarland carried four times for 15 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Even with James Conner (reserve/COVID-19 list) sidelined once again Monday, McFarland was unable to generate much production in the Steelers' first loss of 2020. The rookie was only on the field for 15 percent of the team's snaps, and his usage should decrease even more going forward with Conner expected back in Week 14.