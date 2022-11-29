McFarland rushed six times for 30 yards while securing both of his targets for 11 yards during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Colts on Monday.

McFarland was elevated from Pittsburgh's practice squad ahead of Monday night's matchup since Jaylen Warren (hamstring) was unavailable. The team found ways to get McFarland on the field early in the game, and he saw increased work after Najee Harris (abdomen) exited the matchup in the second quarter. McFarland played 30 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps but isn't guaranteed to be on the active roster if Harris and Warren are healthy going forward.