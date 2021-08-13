McFarland logged nine carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and hauled in his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 24-16 preseason win over the Eagles.

McFarland had a limited role in last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, but he saw increased looks Thursday with Kalen Ballage (lower body) and Benny Snell (undisclosed) sidelined against the Eagles. His production trailed Jaylen Samuels' 62 yards from scrimmage, but he was on the field for 25 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps and made an impact as he competes for a backup role ahead of the regular season.