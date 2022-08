Miller has been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster early in training camp, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Miller signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers in January but has made some strong plays over the first few days of camp. The 28-year-old is familiar with the team's system after spending time on Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2021, and he's attempting to carve out a role as a slot receiver and returner ahead of the preseason.