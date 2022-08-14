Miller was seen standing with his right arm in a sling on Pittsburgh's sideline during Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Saunders adds that the injury likely occurred late during the Steelers' practice Thursday given the previously unknown nature of the issue. The 27-year-old wideout battled a dislocated right shoulder last preseason and was released by the Texans in October after playing just two games with the team in 2021. It's unclear if this same issue has anything to do with Miller's absence Saturday, though he figures to compete for a spot on the Steelers' final 53-man roster when healthy this preseason.