Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed postgame that Miller was sidelined with a right shoulder injury during Saturday's preseason game against Seattle, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Miller also dealt with a right shoulder injury during the Texans' training camp last year, though it's unclear if he aggravated this pre-existing issue this preseason. The 27-year-old wideout's health could affect his ultimate chances of making Pittsburgh's final 53-man roster before the team's Week 1 opener Sept. 11. When healthy, Miller likely will compete with Cody White, Gunner Olszewski and Christian Blake for one of the team's last spots at wideout this preseason.