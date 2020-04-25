Play

Steelers' Antoine Brooks: Selected by Steelers

The Steelers selected Brooks in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

Brooks served as a hybrid linebacker/safety as a three-year starter at Maryland, where he racked up 87 tackles, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and one interception as a senior. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound prospect offers upside as a special-teams contributor and potential situational safety for Pittsburgh.

