Steelers' Antonio Brown: Active Monday
Brown (toe) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
It remains to be seen how much the toe issue that caused the wideout to miss practice both Friday and Saturday impacts Brown's mobility Monday night, but those who waited things out on the NFL's leader in receiving yards (1,195) are in line to see some production from him in Week 13. Note that he appeared to favor his sprained toe during a pregame workout, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, an in-game setback would allow the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter to see added snaps, Meanwhile, Martavis Bryant occupies one starting spot out wide and Eli Rogers works in the slot.
