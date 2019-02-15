Steelers' Antonio Brown: Agrees to meet with Rooney
Brown had a change of heart and now plans to meet with Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This doesn't mean Brown has withdrawn his trade request, but it does give the Steelers one last opportunity to see if there is any way to mend the relationship. For all the frustration with his antics, the team can't be too happy about the prospect of taking a $21.12 million dead cap charge in 2019 if Brown is traded. There's also some question about what the Steelers would receive in a trade, as Brown's odd behavior and possible desire for a new contract will probably scare most teams away. The 30-year-old wideout has hinted at a desire to join the 49ers and recently tweeted his goodbye to Pittsburgh fans.
