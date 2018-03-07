Steelers' Antonio Brown: Agrees to restructure deal

Brown restructured his contract Tuesday to facilitate more cap space for the Steelers in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown opted for the standard base-to-bonus restructure that teams use to push the cap charges for their top players into future years. The move frees up some room for the team to cover Le'Veon Bell's franchise tag, but it won't make negotiations on a long-term deal with the running back any easier. Even with the restructure, Brown still owns the top contract among NFL wideouts in terms of average annual value, a deserved reward after a 2017 campaign in which he caught 101 of 162 targets for a league-leading 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. His late-season calf injury is a non-concern after Brown caught seven passes for 132 yards and two scores in the Steelers' lone playoff game before taking part in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28. Injuries to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are the only thing that has been able to slow Brown's production at any point during the past five seasons.