Steelers' Antonio Brown: Agrees to restructure
Brown restructured his contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is the standard base-to-bonus restructure that teams use to push the cap charges for their top players into future years. The move frees up some room for Le'Veon Bell's franchise tag, but it won't make negotiations on a long-term deal any easier. Brown still owns the top contract among NFL wideouts in terms of average annual value, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he caught caught 101 of 162 targets for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. His late-season calf injury is a non-concern, after he caught seven passes for 132 yards and two scores in the Steelers' lone playoff game, and then took part in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28. Injuries to Ben Roethlisberger are the only thing that's been able to slow Brown down the past five seasons.
