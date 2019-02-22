Steelers' Antonio Brown: Already drawing interest
General manager Kevin Colbert said three teams have contacted the Steelers to discuss the possibility of trading for Brown, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
His comments may be accurate, but it's also clear Colbert is trying to help the team maintain leverage in an awkward situation. He acknowledged Wednesday that all parties agree a trade would be best, but then went out of his way to make it known the Steelers are willing to keep Brown if the offers disappoint. It shouldn't ultimately make much difference, with Brown's talent and production likely outweighing his difficult personality in the eyes of at least two or three teams. Once they have a few suitors lined up, the Steelers can assess offers and figure out what makes sense. They presumably hope to trade the 30-year-old wideout to the NFC, or at least to an AFC team that doesn't look strong on paper. A number of teams meet that criteria, with the 49ers, Raiders, Cardinals, Packers and Jets standing out in terms of positional need and cap flexibility.
