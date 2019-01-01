Steelers' Antonio Brown: Asks for trade

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Brown has requested a trade.

Brown was listed on the Week 17 injury report as "knee/coach's decision", with multiple reports after the fact suggesting his absence from a 16-13 win over Cincinnati wasn't related to any injury. It now appears the superstar wide receiver is frustrated with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who said Tuesday that he views Brown as a friend and wants him back with the Steelers in 2019, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. Brown's behavior was surprisingly erratic in 2018, but he still has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $72.7 million contract, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he led the NFL in touchdown catches (15) while ranking ninth in receptions (104) and 11th in receiving yards (1,297). This now seems like a situation that might blow over in a few weeks, and La Canfora's report suggests Pittsburgh doesn't intend to trade the 30-year-old wide receiver anyway. Brown's relationship with the Steelers nonetheless figures to be one of the major story lines of the 2019 offseason.