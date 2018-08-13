Steelers' Antonio Brown: Avoids major injury
Though Brown limped off the practice field Monday, he didn't aggravate his quad injury and is reportedly fine, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Brown's short-term practice availability may be impacted, but news that his injury is nothing significant suggests that his top-tier status among fantasy's wideouts remains unchanged.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Looks okay after practice•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Leaves practice with limp•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Returns to practice Saturday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Nearing return•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Minor injury issue•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...