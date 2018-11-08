Steelers' Antonio Brown: Cited for speeding charge

Brown was cited by police Thursday in Ross Township, Pa. and charged with reckless driving, Channel 11 News Pittsburgh reports.

According to the report, Brown was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour before being pulled over by police. A Steelers spokesman relayed that they are aware of the incident, but it likely won't impact Brown's availability for the team's Thursday night game against the Panthers. Though Brown's 11.6 yards per catch average is his lowest mark since 2010, the wideout has reached the end zone nine times through the Steelers' eight games, putting him on pace the surpass the career-high 13 touchdowns he posted in 2014.

