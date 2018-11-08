Steelers' Antonio Brown: Cited for speeding charge
Brown was cited by police Thursday in Ross Township, Pa. and charged with reckless driving, Channel 11 News Pittsburgh reports.
According to the report, Brown was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour before being pulled over by police. A Steelers spokesman relayed that they are aware of the incident, but it likely won't impact Brown's availability for the team's Thursday night game against the Panthers. Though Brown's 11.6 yards per catch average is his lowest mark since 2010, the wideout has reached the end zone nine times through the Steelers' eight games, putting him on pace the surpass the career-high 13 touchdowns he posted in 2014.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Touchdown streak at six games•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores twice in win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores game-winning TD late•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone twice in Week 5 win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Snags another touchdown•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores in win over Bucs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...