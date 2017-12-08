Steelers' Antonio Brown: Cleared from injury report

Brown (toe) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Brown played through the same injury last week and caught eight of 15 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 win over the Bengals. Unlike last week, his availability won't be in any question as the Steelers prepare for a primetime matchup with an AFC North foe. The Baltimore pass defense has been among the best in the league, but the loss of top cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) should work in Brown's favor.