Steelers' Antonio Brown: Could stay in Pittsburgh
Team owner Art Rooney II said Wednesday that the Steelers are "not closing any doors" on Brown's future with the franchise, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Rooney's comments amount to a slight change in his stance from a week earlier, when he said it was "hard to envision" the wideout remaining with the team in 2019. That said, Rooney expressed his disappointment that Brown and the team haven't been in contact since the end of the season, adding fuel to the notion that a parting of ways may be in the offing. While Fowler's report notes that the Steelers have yet to explore any trade discussions regarding Brown, Rooney acknowledged "there aren't many signs out there" that a resolution between the two sides will be worked out. The Steelers aren't compelled to resolve Brown's situation immediately, with more clarity on that front more likely to arrive after the new league year opens March 13.
