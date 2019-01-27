Steelers' Antonio Brown: Could stay or be traded

The Steelers are exploring trade options, but neither team nor player has shut the door on the possibility of Brown staying in Pittsburgh for 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Any report of this nature needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as the Steelers have a clear incentive to create the perception they may keep Brown, hoping to maximize leverage in trade negotiations with other organizations. That being said, the two parties do have plenty of time discuss what's gone wrong in the relationship, assuming Brown eventually resumes contact with the team. Pittsburgh ideally would like to find a solution before March 17 when Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus.