Steelers' Antonio Brown: Could stay or be traded
The Steelers are exploring trade options, but neither team nor player has shut the door on the possibility of Brown staying in Pittsburgh for 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Any report of this nature needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as the Steelers have a clear incentive to create the perception they may keep Brown, hoping to maximize leverage in trade negotiations with other organizations. That being said, the two parties do have plenty of time discuss what's gone wrong in the relationship, assuming Brown eventually resumes contact with the team. Pittsburgh ideally would like to find a solution before March 17 when Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Could stay in Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Future with team uncertain•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Team likely to hear trade offers•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not communicating with team•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: May not have requested trade•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Asks for trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge Super Bowl picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...