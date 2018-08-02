Steelers' Antonio Brown: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury
Brown is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, the Steelers have sent Brown back to Pittsburgh for evaluation, but other than implying that the injury is minor, coach Mike Tomlin would not specify exactly what is ailing his star wideout.
