Steelers' Antonio Brown: Dealing with minor toe issue
Brown (toe) missed Friday's practice.
In-week additions to the injury report can be concerning, but in this case, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relays that Brown's toe issue is minor and that the wideout "should be fine going forward." We'll circle back on Brown's status Saturday in order to see if he draws an injury designation for Monday night's game against the Bengals, or ends up being removed from the Steelers' Week 13 injury report altogether.
