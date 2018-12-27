Steelers' Antonio Brown: Dealing with sore knee

Brown missed Thursday's practice due to a knee issue, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Brown also missed Wednesday's practice with what appeared to be a routine "coach's decision" designation. Friday's session will thus be very telling with regard to Brown's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, two of Brown's teammates relayed Thursday that they expect Pittsburgh's star wideout, who is dealing with a sore knee, to be a go this weekend. The Steelers need both a win and Baltimore loss in Week 17 to qualify for the playoffs.

