Steelers' Antonio Brown: Diagnosed with bruised calf

Brown has been diagnosed with a bruised calf, indicating that X-rays came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was removed from Sunday's game against the Patriots early in the second quarter after he collided with a defender on an incomplete throw to the end zone. He was unable to return before halftime, but the Steelers aren't yet ready to rule him out for the entire contest, deeming the superstar wide receiver questionable to return. Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers have taken on expanded roles in Brown's absence.