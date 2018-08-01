Steelers' Antonio Brown: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Brown (undisclosed injury) didn't practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Brown was spotted on the field Wednesday, however, so it looks like his issue is minor and his non-participation in practice likely maintenance-related. Consider the star wideout day-to-day.
