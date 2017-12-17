Steelers' Antonio Brown: Exits game with left calf injury

Brown suffered a left calf injury in Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Prior to his exit, Brown caught two of his three targets for 24 yards. Next up for the team's wideout looks in his absence are JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant. The Steelers deemed Brown questionable to return to Sunday's game.

