Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone again in Week 10 win

Brown brought in all six of his targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 52-21 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Brown paced the Steelers in both receptions and receiving yardage while also getting into the end zone for the seventh consecutive game. The 30-year-old has nine of his 10 scores on the season over that span, and he's caught no fewer than five passes in any contest this season. While Brown's overall target volume is slightly down (10.6 per game, as compared to 11.6 per contest last season), he's still on pace for a sixth straight 100-reception campaign. He'll look to continue building up his numbers versus the Jaguars in Week 11 matchup Nov. 18.