Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone in key win
Brown brought in four of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Brown's numbers were certainly on the underwhelming side in terms of receptions and receiving yardage for the second straight week, but he salvaged the day to an extent for fantasy owners deploying him in their postseason matchups with a 17-yard scoring grab in the second quarter that snapped a 7-7 tie. Brown also drew plenty of defensive attention as usual, allowing plenty of other PIttsburgh pass catchers to be successfully targeted by Ben Roethlisberger. Brown has now uncharacteristically fallen under 50 receiving yards in two straight games, but he'll look to rectify that aberration versus the Saints in a Week 16 showdown.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check during loss•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Season-high receiving yards in loss•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Nine catches in loss at Denver•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sparks comeback with 78-yard score•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone again in Week 10 win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Cited for speeding charge•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15