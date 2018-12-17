Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone in key win

Brown brought in four of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Brown's numbers were certainly on the underwhelming side in terms of receptions and receiving yardage for the second straight week, but he salvaged the day to an extent for fantasy owners deploying him in their postseason matchups with a 17-yard scoring grab in the second quarter that snapped a 7-7 tie. Brown also drew plenty of defensive attention as usual, allowing plenty of other PIttsburgh pass catchers to be successfully targeted by Ben Roethlisberger. Brown has now uncharacteristically fallen under 50 receiving yards in two straight games, but he'll look to rectify that aberration versus the Saints in a Week 16 showdown.