Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone in season opener
Brown caught nine of 16 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-all tie with the Browns.
Brown was peppered with targets from the get go, and although he struggled to connect with Ben Roethlisberger at times, he wound up with an impressive season debut through sheer volume. He generated a long gain of just 22 yards, which coincidentally came on his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Brown is a sure bet to handle as much work as he can handle virtually every week, and he's bound to break off larger gains because of his elite playmaking ability. He'll look to build on a solid start to the season next week against the Chiefs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...