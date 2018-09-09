Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone in season opener

Brown caught nine of 16 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-all tie with the Browns.

Brown was peppered with targets from the get go, and although he struggled to connect with Ben Roethlisberger at times, he wound up with an impressive season debut through sheer volume. He generated a long gain of just 22 yards, which coincidentally came on his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Brown is a sure bet to handle as much work as he can handle virtually every week, and he's bound to break off larger gains because of his elite playmaking ability. He'll look to build on a solid start to the season next week against the Chiefs.