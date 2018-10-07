Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone twice in Week 5 win
Brown brought in six of 13 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 41-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Brown was able to get into the end zone from nine and 47 yards out, with the latter score serving as Ben Roethlisberger's longest completion of the afternoon. It was also the perennial All-Pro's first 100-yard and multi-touchdown game of the season, and he's now crossed the goal line on four occasions overall in the last three contests. He'll look to torment an old foe in the Bengals when the Steelers travel to Cincinnati for a Week 6 divisional showdown.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Snags another touchdown•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores in win over Bucs•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Will be at team facility Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Meeting with coach Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not with team Monday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Targeted 17 times•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.