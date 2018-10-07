Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone twice in Week 5 win

Brown brought in six of 13 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 41-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Brown was able to get into the end zone from nine and 47 yards out, with the latter score serving as Ben Roethlisberger's longest completion of the afternoon. It was also the perennial All-Pro's first 100-yard and multi-touchdown game of the season, and he's now crossed the goal line on four occasions overall in the last three contests. He'll look to torment an old foe in the Bengals when the Steelers travel to Cincinnati for a Week 6 divisional showdown.