Steelers' Antonio Brown: Future with team TBD

Team president Art Rooney II relayed Wednesday that the Steelers are "not closing any doors" on Brown's future with the franchise, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

That said, Rooney expressed his disappointment that Brown and the team haven't been in contact since the end of the season. The report further notes that the Steelers have yet to explore any trade discussions regarding the star wideout, with Rooney not ruling out a scenario in which Brown is able to patch things up with the organization. Though Rooney acknowledges "there aren't many signs out there that that's going to happen," the Steelers aren't compelled to resolve Brown's situation immediately, with more clarity on that front more likely to arrive after the new league year opens March 13.