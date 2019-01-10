Steelers' Antonio Brown: Future with team uncertain
Though Steelers president Art Rooney II noted that the team does not plan to release Brown, he relayed Thursday that "all other options are on the table," Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reports.
With Pittsburgh's star receiver having "skipped out on practices and team meetings" in advance of the team's season finale, it's now quite conceivable that Brown could be traded this offseason. There's still time for the two side to patch things up, but at this stage Rooney admits that it would be "hard to envision" the wideout being with the Steelers at the start of training camp in July.
