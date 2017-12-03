Steelers' Antonio Brown: Game-time decision for Monday Night Football

Brown (toe) is called a game-time decision for Monday night's game against the Bengals by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

If Brown ends up active Monday night, he's a hard player withhold from fantasy lineups. However, in the event that he's scratched for the contest, Martavis Bryant, and possibly JuJu Smith-Schuster, would figure to head the team's Week 13 wideout corps, with Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter also in the mix. On the Bengals' side, while A.J. Green is obviously not a last-minute waiver-wire option, Brandon LaFell -- and perhaps even Tyler Boyd -- could be for those scrambling for a plug-in.