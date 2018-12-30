Steelers' Antonio Brown: Game-time decision Sunday
Brown (knee) was unable to practice Saturday and will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown's knee did not respond well to last week's game on turf, and the Steelers are not optimistic about his chances to play Sunday.
