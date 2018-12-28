Steelers' Antonio Brown: Getting knee checked out

Brown is slated to undergo tests to help determine the cause of his knee discomfort, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, coach Mike Tomlin is leaving the door open for Brown to possibly play Sunday against the Bengals, but that's hardly a lock at this point. Added clarity on the wideout's status should arrive no later than the release of the Steelers' final Week 17 injury report, due to be released Friday afternoon.