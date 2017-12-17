Steelers' Antonio Brown: Headed to hospital for evaluation

Brown (calf) is headed to the hospital for further evaluation and won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was removed early in the second quarter and initially deemed questionable to return. A previous report said X-rays came back negative and the injury was believed to be a bruise, but the need for a trip to the hospital suggests the Steelers still haven't eliminated the possibility of a severe injury. The team officially ruled Brown out for the rest of the contest at the beginning of the third quarter. Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers are handling expanded roles alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster.