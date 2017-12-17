Steelers' Antonio Brown: Headed to hospital for evaluation
Brown (calf) is headed to the hospital for further evaluation and won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown was removed early in the second quarter and initially deemed questionable to return. A previous report said X-rays came back negative and the injury was believed to be a bruise, but the need for a trip to the hospital suggests the Steelers still haven't eliminated the possibility of a severe injury. The team officially ruled Brown out for the rest of the contest at the beginning of the third quarter. Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers are handling expanded roles alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Out for Weeks 16 and 17•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Suffers partial calf tear•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Diagnosed with bruised calf•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Questionable to return•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Exits game with left calf injury•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.