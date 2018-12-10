Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check during loss
Brown brought in five of seven targets for 35 yards in the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Brown was clamped down on in a what was a surprisingly impressive effort by the Raiders secondary. The veteran speedster's yardage total was a season low, while his reception tally equaled his fewest in any game. Brown also saw single-digit targets for the first time in four games in what was a significantly underwhelming performance. He'll look to bounce back against the Patriots in a pivotal Week 15 showdown.
