Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check Sunday versus Minnesota
Brown caught five of 11 targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings.
Brown was the most targeted Steeler by a healthy margin, but he struggled to break off many big plays as the stout Minnesota defense keyed in on him. While this wasn't the type of production Brown's fantasy owners hoped for, his usage remained high and he is still just a week removed from catching all 11 of his targets. Brown should bounce back with a big performance next week against the Bears.
